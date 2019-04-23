Qfix Cutting Edge MRimage and Treat Positioning Solutions - Visit Booth #1800 at ESTRO in Milan, Italy

AVONDALE, Pennsylvania, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qfix introduces MRimage and Treat positioning solutions, providing a comprehensive offering of devices for MR, CT, and Treatment workflows.

Symphony Patient Transport System for efficient brachytherapy and external beam procedures requiring only two people to transfer immobilized patients to nearly any imaging, treatment or recovery modality.

for efficient brachytherapy and external beam procedures requiring only two people to transfer immobilized patients to nearly any imaging, treatment or recovery modality. Encompass SRS System for high-precision immobilization with sub-millimeter accuracy for stereotactic radiosurgery treatments, including trigeminal neuralgia.

for high-precision immobilization with sub-millimeter accuracy for stereotactic radiosurgery treatments, including trigeminal neuralgia. Portrait Integrated Shim System offers easy, individual shim adjustments at each pin setting to tighten or loosen the thermoplastic mask as patient anatomy changes between simulation and treatment fractions.

offers easy, individual shim adjustments at each pin setting to tighten or loosen the thermoplastic mask as patient anatomy changes between simulation and treatment fractions. ZiFix Abdominal/Thoracic Motion Control System reliably indexes and maintains pressure to suppress tumor and organ motion during radiotherapy treatments.

reliably indexes and maintains pressure to suppress tumor and organ motion during radiotherapy treatments. Access Supine and Access Prone Treatment Devices repeatably positions patients for MR and / or CT imaging plus treatment on the same device.

Qfix MRimage and Treat devices are MR compatible, CT compatible and Treatment capable, all in one device.

About Qfix

Qfix is a world leader in radiotherapy dedicated to helping medical professionals provide the best patient care with the world's finest positioning devices designed to enhance the probability of positive patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.Qfix.com.

