Bentham Science - What Sets Our Research Publishing Apart

Research activity has been expanding exponentially, with universities, research centers, corporates, labs, teams of scientists, tirelessly working on myriad research projects, in countless areas, worldwide. In order to get these research studies published, researchers are constantly looking for well known scholarly journals, which are indexed in reputed directories and indices and have a reliable peer-review, approval and publishing process. However, picking a reputable journal can be challenging. At Bentham Science Publishers, we conduct a reliable peer-review approval process on each piece of research to ensure quality.

Bentham Science publishes over 100 scholarly journals and has a collection of more than 700 eBooks on various topics related to science, technology, and medicine, that are included in reputable indexing agencies like Web of Science, Scopus, PubMed (MEDLINE) and others. Bentham Science also has several journals indexed in Journal Citation Reports of Clarivate Analytics.

The titles with rankings can be viewed here.

Bentham Science is also a member of COPE. This organization defines the standards for ethical publishing practices, and works with journals to ensure authors, editors, and publishers all match their set standards.

A large number of experienced and established international scientists are associated with Bentham Science journals, as editorial board members, advisory board members and reviewers. They remain closely involved by providing their constant feedback, guidance and insights to make their journals stay on track in terms of industry standards and best practices on ethics.

The journals follow a transparent peer-review process for all the article manuscripts submitted for publishing. Independent reviewers assess the content and research in the submissions and provide their suggestions. Most Bentham Science reviewers have their profiles available on Publons, which is a trusted platform where reviewers join to get recognition for their reviewing efforts.

The authors who have worked with Bentham Science, appreciate their processes and reliability for publishing their work on a trusted platform

PROCESSING CYCLE

The flowchart given below explains the manuscript submission process at Bentham Science. Once the manuscript is submitted for publication, it is subjected to screening, quality assessment, Plagiarism check, reviewing, and further production processing activities involving language assessment, figure improvement, preparation of proofs and incorporation of required corrections.

Each step in the process is designed to ensure Bentham Science readers are given information that is reliable, ethically-sourced, well-researched, and accurate.

