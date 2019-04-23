

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks shrugged off a somewhat sluggish morning session and ended mostly higher on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to earnings reports from top corporate houses, including large financial firms.



Upbeat earnings news from the U.S. and higher crude oil prices too contributed to the gains in markets.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.23%. Among the major markets, the U.K. ended notably higher, with the FTSE 100 gaining 0.85%. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 closed higher by 0.11% and 0.2%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI ended up 0.67%.



Among other markets in Europe, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Sweden and Ukraine closed higher. Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy and Spain ended weak.



The decision of the U.S. government to end all waivers on sanctions against Iranian oil imports lifted crude oil prices up sharply on Monday and the upmove extended today as well. This pushed up shares of oil companies in Europe.



Unicore plunged 17% after the company lowered its earnings forecast for 2020.



Thomas Cook soared as much as 18% on reports the travel company has received bids for parts of its business and the company as a whole.



Airline stocks drifted lower amid concerns over higher fuel costs. Shares of EasyJet, Lufthansa and International Consolidated Airlines declined sharply.



Shares of Renault declined on reports Nissan Motor would reject a management integration proposal from its French partner.



Wirecard shares dropped more than 2.5% after market regulator Bafin ended a controversial ban on investors making bets against the company's shares.



In economic news, a report from Eurostat showed the euro area government deficit to GDP fell to 0.5% in 2018 from 1% in the previous year.



Data showed that government revenue rose slightly to 46.3% of GDP from 46.1%. On the other hand, government expenditure dropped to 46.8% from 47% in the previous year.



Among euro area economies, the highest budget surplus of 2.4% was recorded in Luxembourg. Bulgaria and Malta logged a surplus of 2% of GDP, while Germany's surplus was 1.7%.



The euro area government debt to GDP fell notably at the end of last year.



The government debt to GDP ratio declined to 85.1% at the end of 2018, from 87.1% in 2017.



The lowest ratio of government debt to GDP was recorded in Estonia, at 8.4%, followed by Luxembourg with 21.4%.



According to survey data from the IHS Markit, UK households' assessment of their financial well-being rose at the fastest rate in March. The IHS Markit Household Finance Index, or HFI, rose to 44.0 in April from 43.4 in March.



