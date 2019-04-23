ING Group: Results of ING 2019 AGM

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of ING Groep N.V. adopted the 2018 Annual Accounts today and declared a total dividend for 2018 of €0.68 per ordinary share. Taking into account the interim cash dividend of €0.24 paid in August 2018, the final dividend amounts to €0.44 per share, to be paid fully in cash. ING's shares will be quoted ex-dividend on Euronext Amsterdam as of 25 April 2019. The record date for the final dividend 2018 entitlement is 26 April 2019. The final dividend will be made payable on 2 May 2019. For holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADR), the final dividend will be made payable on 9 May 2019.
In addition to the above, the AGM also approved the reappointment of KPMG as external auditor. The AGM did not discharge the (former) members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board from their potential liability against the company for their duties performed in the 2018 financial year.
The AGM appointed CFO Tanate Phutrakul as a member of the Executive Board of ING. The AGM reappointed Mariana Gheorghe to the Supervisory Board of ING. In addition, the AGM appointed Mike Rees and Herna Verhagen as members of the Supervisory Board. As announced earlier, Henk Breukink has retired from the Supervisory Board as per the end of the AGM 2019.
After the AGM, the Supervisory Board of ING consists of:
|Hans Wijers (chairman)
|Margarete Haase
|Hermann-Josef Lamberti (vice-chairman)
|Mike Rees
|Jan Peter Balkenende
|Robert Reibestein
|Eric Boyer de la Giroday
|Herna Verhagen (effective per 1 October 2019)
|Mariana Gheorghe
ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank's more than 51,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries.
ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA AS, INGA.AS), Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).
Sustainability forms an integral part of ING's strategy, evidenced by ING's ranking as a leader in the banks industry group by Sustainalytics. ING Group shares are included in the FTSE4Good index and in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (Europe and World), where ING is also among the leaders in the banks industry group.
