

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a flat start and a subsequent sluggish display that lasted till mid afternoon, the Switzerland stock market rallied smartly to end notably higher on Tuesday on earnings optimism.



The benchmark SMI ended up 63.85 points, or 0.67%, at 9,635.07, well off the day's low of 9,542.95.



On Thursday, the index ended down 25.38 points, or 0.26%, at 9,571.22, after having scored gains in the previous three sessions.



Lonza Group shares gained 4.4%, Givaudan ended 2% up and Roche Holding moved up 1.75%. Roche said it has launched Ventana HER2 Dual ISH DNA Probe Cocktail assay, a new diagnostic test, to detect the HER2 biomarker in breast and gastric cancers.



Nestle, Sika, Novartis, Swisscom, Geberit, Richemont and Alcon gained 0.5 to 1.5%.



Swiss Re shares plunged 4.7%. Adecco declined more than 3% and Credit Suisse shed about 1.2%.



Vifor Pharma jumped 4.2%. Straumann Holding, BB Biotech, Sonova, VAT Group, Partners Group, Schindler PS, Julius Baer and Temenos Group also ended on a firm note, gaining 1 to 2.5%.



Among other major markets in Europe, the U.K. ended notably higher, with the FTSE 100 gaining 0.85%. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 closed higher by 0.11% and 0.2%, respectively.



