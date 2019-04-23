Alimera Sciences, Inc.: Alimera Sciences to Report First Quarter Financial Results on Monday, April 29, 2019 and Provide Corporate Update

Conference Call to be held Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 9:00am Eastern Time

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) (Alimera), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, announces that it will report first quarter 2019 financial results on Monday, April 29, 2019 after the market close.

Management will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

Participants are asked to preregister for the call through the following link:

http://dpregister.com/10131060. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without Internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Alimera Sciences call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed through the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/alimera190430.html, which is also available through the company's website at https://investor.alimerasciences.com/events-and-presentations. A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through July 30, 2019. The replay can be accessed through the above links or by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 10131060. The telephonic replay will be available until May 14, 2019.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences Inc., founded in June 2003, is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and will affect millions of people in our aging populations. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

For press inquiries:

Jules Abraham

for Alimera Sciences

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com For investor inquiries:

Scott Gordon

for Alimera Sciences

scottg@coreir.com



SOURCE: Alimera Sciences, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542702/Alimera-Sciences-to-Report-First-Quarter-Financial-Results-on-Monday-April-29-2019-and-Provide-Corporate-Update