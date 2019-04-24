iBank Digital Asset L.P.: Toronto and New York Based MLG Blockchain Accepts iCASH Loyalty Cards as Payment for Their Advisory Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / Toronto and New York based MLG Blockchain ("MLG") announced today that they would start accepting iCASH Loyalty Cards as a form of payment for their advisory consulting services.

The iBankEX Loyalty Point Reward Card ("iCASH XPass") will be launched by iBankEX in the coming days. The iCASH Rewards XPass ("iCASH Rewards" or "iCASH XPass" or "iCASH") is the iBankEX Loyalty Point Reward Card, which will be tokenized on the Ethereum Blockchain Network powered by BlocPal Technology and Pundi X. iCASH coin will be the loyalty token of the iBankEX cryptocurrency exchange. iCASH tokens are expected to be traded with Bitcoin ("BTC") and Ethereum ("ETH") on iBankEX.io by July 2019. iCASH's primary usage was designed to allow it to be used as a form of payment for fees and services, which then results in lower transaction and exchange fees for trading, lending and various other services on the iBankEX platform. The iCASH Loyalty XPass also can be used for other transactions such as purchasing virtual gifts and consumer transactions with credit through iBank XPass, XWallet and throughout the XPOS ecosystem in more than 25 countries across the globe.

"We are very excited about the opportunity of using iCASH as a form of payment both for our global blockchain and financial advisory services and as a payment for services across the entire iBankEX trading platform. We welcome new technologies that make transacting in cryptocurrencies more efficient, transparent and affordable to consumers throughout the world and are happy to be working in partnership with iBankEX to further expand on its development and adoption," said Michael Gord, Chairman and CEO of MLG Blockchain.

iBankEX loyalty users also receive exclusive members-only invitations to participate in iBankEX sponsored special events, social events, projects and bounties. For further details, please visit www.ibankdigital.io/rewards.

iBankEX previously had released its cryptocurrency mobile applications for both Apple and Android users on March 15, 2019 featuring cryptocurrency trading, OTC trading, margin trading, in-app identity verification, and with mobile 3DS security to all customers who verify their identities. Both Apple (NASDAQ: APPL) & Google's (NASDAQ: GOOG) Android apps soared to the Top New Free and Top 100 Free Finance apps, respectively.

About MLG Blockchain



MLG Blockchain is a global consulting and development firm that builds solutions using blockchains and smart contract technology. They are headquartered in Toronto and New York City with a decentralized team that provides end-to-end solutions for startups, enterprise and government clients. MLG is a blockchain agnostic firm with expertise that covers all aspects of the ecosystem. Their years of industry experience and international network will accelerate your understanding and implementation of blockchain technology to stay competitive.

www.mlgblockchain.com

About iBankEX

iBankEX, one of Vancouver's very first peer to peer (P2P) over the counter (OTC) crypto and margin trading platforms, supported by Huobi Cloud Technology, was officially launched on February 6, 2019 . The iBankEX platform was launched to ensure it is able to facilitate the buying and selling of crypto assets that has been supported by the Huobi Cloud. And from this, they have been able to lend through the very first global lending network within the open decentralized platforms. iBankEX have established an efficient and intuitive new trading platform that can be explored by their digital currency users spread across the globe.

www.ibankex.io

About iBank XPass

The iBank XPass is a Bitcoin wallet provided by iBank Digital and supported by Pundi X technology. The iBank XPass can be used as crypto debit card and consumed in more than 25 countries and cities, including: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Nigeria, Colombia, Spain, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States and more.

https://www.ibankdigital.io/ibankxpass

About BlocPal International Inc. ("BlocPal")

BlocPal believes in contributing to a financial world that is powered by everyone and open to everyone. The company has developed a digital financial platform to empower consumers, merchants, and enterprise customers to transact with any currency or asset in a simpler, faster and more secure way. At the core of BlocPal's service is its decentralized blockchain which has been designed to enable any currency or asset to be digitally signed and traded while complying with financial regulations. With its suite of applications, white label solutions, software development kit and integrations to financial networks, BlocPal's ecosystem supports multiple touchpoints in the transaction process. These touchpoints include point-of-sale terminals, e-commerce solutions and financial applications, thereby enabling any user, merchant and enterprise partner to easily and safely trade however they choose.



www.blocpal.com

