International business leader and executive, Prof. David R. Beatty C.M., O.B.E., F.ICD, CFA has joined as Chairman of the Board of Silver Maple Ventures Inc., doing business as FrontFundr and SMV Capital Markets

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2019) - FrontFundr today announced Prof. David R. Beatty C.M., O.B.E., F.ICD, CFA as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Professor Beatty has served on 39 different boards of directors and been chairman of nine public companies in five different countries. He was on the board of the Bank of Montreal (BMO Financial Group) for over 20 years, including seven terms as Chairman of the Risk Review committee. In 2018, he was awarded the International Corporate Governance Network (ICGN) Lifetime Achievement award. ICGN is an investor led organization that includes over 200 Asset Managers who manage over $US34 trillion.

Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, FrontFundr's Founder and CEO said of the appointment:

"As Canada's largest investment crowdfunding platform, we have democratized investing in private companies. The appointment of such an experienced business leader as David, reflects our transition into the next phase of mainstream financial services. I look forward to working with him to take our position as leading online private capital markets platform to the next level - unlocking investing in private companies to the wider investor community and building out our trusted brand."

Beatty responded,

"I have been impressed how FrontFundr, and most recently SMV Capital markets has led the way in opening access to capital for private companies and investing in the private capital markets for all Canadians. I look forward to working with the team to make this the norm for businesses seeking capital and individuals looking to get access to investment opportunities in private companies."

FrontFundr continues to expand in the private capital markets, helping more Canadian companies get funded. From start-ups that are looking for seed capital and growth companies looking for expansion capital.

Founded in Vancouver four years ago, FrontFundr now operates its fully bilingual online investing platform in eight provinces, including Quebec. Last year, the firm opened a Toronto office, solidifying its leading position as an online private markets platform in Canada.

Silver Maple Ventures Inc. (SMV) operates an online investing platform that empowers Canadians to find and make direct investments in the private companies they believe in - and become stakeholders in their future. SMV's online Exempt Market Dealer (EMD) status plus its modern technology enables users across Canada to easily invest in innovative growth businesses in under 12 minutes and starting from $250. Invest in the Future.

Professor David R. Beatty C.M., O.B.E., F.ICD, CFA is the Conway Chair of the Clarkson Centre for Board Effectiveness, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto. He has served on 39 different boards of directors and been chairman of 9 public companies. He was the founding Managing Director of the Canadian Coalition for Good Governance (2003-2008). At the University of Toronto, he created the Directors Education Program (DEP) and remains curriculum overseer. Internationally, he created Saudi Aramco's Joint Venture Director Training and he has been a member of the IFC's GCGF advisors. In 2018, he was awarded the International Corporate Governance Network (ICGN) Lifetime Achievement award.

In 2013, he was inducted into the Order of Canada the nation's highest civilian honor and in 1994 he was made an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (the O.B.E. above) by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for his services to Papua New Guinea.

