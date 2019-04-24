RTDNA Canada congratulates George Browne as the recipient of the Distinguished Service Award

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize George Browne who has distinguished himself through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of his career in journalism and news management.

RTDNA President Fiona Conway said, 'George Browne has worked with me as co-chair planning and developing the content and theme for the annual RTDNA Conference. George's journalistic instincts and his intellectual rigour have helped make the conference a success every year. George is passionate about what he does and a pivotal member of our RTDNA Board family. He gives his time unselfishly and with careful and thoughtful consideration. He is a pleasure to work with and we should all be so fortunate as to have such a dedicated colleague. I am so pleased to be able to recognize George's contributions with the Distinguished Service Award.'

George Browne will be presented with his Distinguished Service Award during the Awards Gala Dinner on May 11, 2019 during the 2019 National Conference & Awards Gala. Tickets can be purchased online for the full conference or just the awards dinner.

George Browne

As the VP of Business Development and Conference Co-Chair, George Browne has been on the board at RTDNA Canada for over four years. George is the Director of News Content for Globalnews.ca and Corus Radio, overseeing the daily editorial, social, copy desk and investigative content at Global News' digital properties. He leads a team of award winning national online journalists in Toronto, Ottawa and across the country. In the last few years, Globalnews.ca has grown to become one of the top news websites in Canada.

Having begun his career in news as a producer at BCTV in Vancouver, George has over a quarter century's worth of experience working with Global News at the local, national, and digital level. George is the founding Executive Producer of Global National, helping develop Global's nightly national newscast into a premier destination for Canadians from coast to coast.

George is also a passionate documentary filmmaker and a journalism instructor and is known for his innovative approach to storytelling and content strategies. He has won more than a dozen national and international awards for his news and documentary work.

