

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBS Corp. (CBS-A, CBS) said Tuesday that it suspended its search for a new chief executive officer, extending the role of its acting chief executive Officer Joseph Ianniello through the end of the year.



Ianniello has been serving the company since September, when chief executive officer Leslie Moonves resigned following sexual misconduct allegations.



Previously, Ianniello served as the Chief Operating Officer since 2013. Before that he was Chief Financial Officer in 2009-2013 period. He joined CBS in 1997. Ianniello serves on the Board of Directors of New Alternatives for Children Inc.



