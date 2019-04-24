Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, Apr 24, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu has announced the formulation of the Fujitsu Group Environmental Action Plan (Stage IX), setting its environmental goals for fiscal years 2019-2020. The action plan demonstrates Fujitsu's continued commitment to contributing to the creation of a sustainable society.This action plan sets medium and long term environmental goals based on international initiatives such as Science Based Targets (SBT)(1) and RE100(2), focusing on understanding and reducing the environmental burden of Fujitsu's supply chain through the use of programs including the CDP supply chain program(3), as well the reduction of waste, particularly plastic waste.By following this action plan while leveraging its advanced ICT capabilities, the Fujitsu Group will not only reduce its own environmental burden and that of its customers, but will ultimately contribute to the resolution of issues in society and the environment.BackgroundIn order to achieve the shared global goals set in the Paris Agreement and the SDGs, companies are expected to take the lead in working to resolve issues in society and the environment. In light of these developments, the impact of international movements such as SBT and RE100, which promote reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and the use of renewable energy, has grown stronger, as have calls for companies to disclose information relating to climate change. With the growing prominence of issues such as plastic waste at sea and expanded import restrictions on waste plastic by various countries in Asia, the control of plastic waste has become an increasingly urgent global challenge.The Fujitsu Group not only received SBT approval for its medium to long term greenhouse gas emission reduction goals(4) in August 2017, it also joined RE100 in July 2018, publically setting forth a goal of using 100% renewable energy for the Fujitsu Group's energy usage by 2050. In the Fujitsu Group Environmental Action Plan (Stage IX), Fujitsu has set forth step-by-step goals to safely achieve these goals.Moreover, the Fujitsu Group has actively worked to respond to climate change and to disclose information surrounding this topic. Nevertheless, in order to reiterate this position through the initiation of the Fujitsu Group Environmental Action Plan (Stage IX), Fujitsu has announced that it will additionally support the TCFD(5) recommendations.About the Fujitsu Group Environmental Action Plan (Stage IX)In order to resolve various issues in society and the environment, particularly issues around climate change and resource circulation, Fujitsu has identified areas of focus with regards to the lifecycles of the products and services it provides. As a result, Fujitsu has set forth the 11 goals listed below, in the four categories of climate change, resource circulation, supply chain, and SDGs.In the area of climate change Fujitsu is promoting the strategic implementation of renewable energy and energy-saving measures using cutting-edge ICT to achieve its medium-to-long term greenhouse gas emission reduction goals. For resource circulation, Fujitsu aims to reduce plastic waste products by focusing in particular on plastic used as packaging. In order to understand and reduce the environmental burden of its supply chain, Fujitsu will additionally enhance the collection of information relating to the climate change countermeasures and water use of its suppliers using the CDP supply chain program, as well as bolstering the use of energy-saving designs in its products.Climate change goals1. Reduce greenhouse gas emissions from business sites by more than 14% (compared to FY2013). Reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2.1% year over year through voluntary efforts.2. Improve PUE(6) of our major datacenters by 2% or more compared to FY2017.3. Increase renewable energy usage by more than 20% compared to FY2017.Resource management goals4. Promote eco-friendly design for resource conservation and management and increase the resource efficiency of newly developed products by 25% or more (compared to FY2014).5. Reduce amounts of waste generated by an average of more than 5% compared to FY2012-2014.6. Maintain a resource reuse rate of over 90% for business ICT equipment.7. Reduce total water usage by 1% compared to FY2017.8. Reduce chemical pollutant emission volume (PRTR) to less than the average level of FY2012-2014.Supply chain goals9. Reduce CO2 emissions from power consumption during product usage by more than 14% (compared to FY2013).10. Promote activities to reduce CO2 emissions and conserve water resources in the upstream supply chain.SDG goal11. Contribute to the achievement of the SDGs through ICT services.(1) SBT (Science Based Targets) An initiative jointly launched in 2015 by bodies such as the UN Global Compact and the World Resources Institute (WRI). The initiative calls on companies to set targets for greenhouse gas emission reductions based on scientific evidence in order to limit global temperature increases to less than 2degreesC above the global average before the industrial revolution. SBT also approves targets that meet the standards it has set, including not only the emissions of a specific company but also indirect emissions from its supply chain.(2) RE100 (Renewable Energy 100) An initiative operated as a partnership between the CDP and the Climate Group, an international NGO. It consists of companies that aim to source all the electricity they use from 100% renewable energy sources.(3) CDP supply chain program The CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) is an international non-profit organization that surveys companies about their responses to climate change and publishes the results of those surveys on behalf of institutional investors that have total investment assets in excess of $87 trillion. The CDP supply chain program is a scheme whereby the CDP requests answers to a survey on environmental impacts from suppliers specified by program members, including companies and governments, and then provides their responses to the program members.(4) Medium-to-long-term greenhouse gas emission reduction goals- Reduce greenhouse gas emissions from business sites, compared to fiscal 2013, by 33% by fiscal 2030 and by 80% by fiscal 2050.- Reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the entire business supply chain (products and services purchased by Fujitsu and the use of products sold by Fujitsu), compared to fiscal 2013, by 30% by fiscal 2030.(5) TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) Established by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) at the request of the G20 in order to reduce the risk of instability in the financial markets relating to climate change. In June 2017, it issued recommendations promoting the voluntary collection and disclosure by companies and other organizations of information relating to the risks and opportunities brought by climate change.(6) PUE Power usage effectiveness. An indicator of datacenter power usage efficiency. The total power consumption of the datacenter is divided by the power consumption of ICT equipment such as servers. The closer the PUE is to 1.0, the more efficient a datacenter is.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. 