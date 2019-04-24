Prosafe SE: Q1 2019 results and webcast on 9 May 2019

Prosafe SE will release its first quarter 2019 results on 9 May 2019 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CEST. Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO & CFO will the same day at 10:00 a.m. CEST present the results at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo.

The presentation can be followed live via web streaming at www.prosafe.com. It will also be possible to ask questions via e-mail during the presentation.

The webcast will be available for replay at www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 24 April 2019

Prosafe SE



