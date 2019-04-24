Thinfilm will provide connected product solutions for BERICAP's plastic injection-molded closures

BERICAP, a supplier of world-class high value-added plastic caps and closures for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrial markets, and Thin Film Electronics ASA, the global leader in near field communications (NFC) solutions, have signed a Letter of Intent for an exclusive joint partnership to develop fully integrated digital authentication solutions for closures in over-the-counter pharmaceuticals and industrial applications.

BERICAP, based in Budenheim, Germany, and Thinfilm, with global headquarters in San Jose, California, have established a strategic partnership encompassing innovation, integration, and implementation of Thinfilm's NFC-enabled solutions. The collaboration will embed advanced chips into the closures to create dependable and cost-effective solutions for brand protection and authentication purposes.

"This partnership with Thinfilm allows us to offer another important security and marketing tool for our customers in a range of markets," said Jörg Thiels, Chief Executive Officer of BERICAP Industrial Products. "Smart and anti-counterfeiting packaging solutions are fast developing requirements and Thinfilm's technology and software platform is a perfect fit to further extend BERICAP's extensive assortment of closures."

"BERICAP is an important strategic partner for us," said Kevin Barber, Chief Executive Officer of Thinfilm. "Fake products are not only a menace but also a safety risk and a danger to a brand's reputation and its consumer relationships. We are looking forward to joining forces in developing product closure solutions that will help thwart the global problem of counterfeiting, refill fraud, tampering, and diversion. These solutions will add differentiation, interactivity, and relevance to BERICAP's current customer offering."

The two companies have begun to integrate NFC into injection-molded plastic closures, enabling consumers to easily interact with products and ensure authenticity, while providing brands with unique insights. The solution provides BERICAP's customers with an easy-to-implement, integrated closure that supports brand protection, supply chain visibility, and direct consumer engagement. BERICAP and Thinfilm will work with brands to integrate and scale NFC-integrated closures onto high-value products in an efficient and economical manner.

Currently, BERICAP manufactures more than 84 billion plastic closures and dispensers every year. Thinfilm's unique technology will offer BERICAP and its customers a new dimension in brand protection solutions that will add value to an already broad portfolio of closures. Together, the companies will help customers stay one step ahead of counterfeiters while adding connectivity for a variety of customer needs.

BERICAP is one of the leading global manufacturers of plastic closures, with 24 factories serving customers in over 100 countries across the world. With four central R&D centers, an own mold shop and several satellite R&D offices in its main operations, BERICAP is particularly committed to developing innovative plastic closures to support its customers' success.

BERICAP puts a strong emphasis on quality. Best manufacturing practice in the BERICAP Group is centrally coordinated and implemented at each plant to ensure superior quality and will be continuously leveraged to raise the quality level further.

Thinfilm is enabling Intelligence Everywhere through our near field communications (NFC) solutions. We address customer and consumer pain points around brand protection, consumer engagement and supply-chain insights. Thinfilm's NFC OpenSense and SpeedTap products communicate wirelessly with NFC-enabled smartphones and can be applied to everyday objects. Thinfilm provides fully integrated services throughout the entire process incorporating NFC tags, integrating them onto products and delivering data and actionable insights via the CNECT cloud-based platform at scale.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo, global headquarters in San Jose, California, and offices worldwide.

BERICAP

Thinfilm

