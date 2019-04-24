THERANEXUS: THERANEXUS ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF CHINESE PATENT COVERING ITS DRUG CANDIDATE THN102

Lyon, 24 April 2019 - Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, today announces the issuance of a Chinese patent for its drug candidate THN102. This patent was granted to the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) by the Chinese State Intellectual Property Office (SIPO). The patent issuance fee was paid on 27 March 2019. Theranexus holds exclusive rights to the patent.

This CN 105579041 B patent, whose inventors are listed as Franck Mouthon (CEO) and Mathieu Charvériat (CSO), is entitled "Use of flecainide as an anti-connexin agent and method for potentiating the effects of a psychotropic drug". It protects the drug candidate THN102, which combines flecainide as an anti-connexin agent and modafinil as a psychotropic drug, until 2034. This patent covers a therapeutic composition containing flecainide and modafinil, to treat, for example, excessive daytime sleepiness in patients suffering from Parkinson's disease or narcolepsy, to boost memory in healthy patients, or to keep them awake during long periods of time. The two active ingredients can be administered simultaneously or staggered over time. Flecainide is used to potentiate the effect of modafinil.

"Following Europe and the US, the issuance of this patent consolidates our industrial property portfolio for THN102 in China, where there is a strong growing medical need. Chinese demography is moving towards a marked aging of the population. By 2030, 18% of Chinese people will be over 65, i.e. more than 255 million people, which is the equivalent of the combined total populations of France, Italy, Germany and Spain. This new patent issuance will boost industrial opportunities for THN102. THN102 provides an opportunity to address both the growing needs of Chinese Parkinson's patients presenting with the debilitating symptoms targeted by our drug candidate, and the strong demand from the Chinese pharmaceutical industry for a high-value-added drug. THN102 is currently undergoing a Phase II clinical trial in Parkinson's patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness, and attention and cognitive disorders - a triad of symptoms for which no approved treatment is currently available. The results of the trial are expected in the second half of 2019." adds Franck Mouthon, CEO of Theranexus.

According to an extensive[1] study published recently in Frontiers in Neurology, 2.7 million patients have Parkinson's disease in China, almost a third of whom suffer from excessive daytime sleepiness, and attention and cognitive disorders. This triad of symptoms generally leads to a more severely impaired quality of life compared with Parkinson's patients who do not present with these symptoms. This confirms the major medical need associated with this triad of symptoms for which no approved treatment is available.

About THN102

THN102 (modafinil/flecainide combination) is currently undergoing a Phase II clinical trial to treat a triad of non-motor symptoms (sleepiness, attention and cognitive disorders) in Parkinson's disease patients, for which no approved treatment is currently available. This triad, a major unmet medical need in the disease, has a very high market value potential (estimated at over $2 billion). The trial's efficacy criteria compared to placebo include evaluations of sleepiness, alertness and cognition. The trial, which will include 60 patients naive of any treatment for these symptoms at the time of the trial, has already enrolled more than half of its participants in Europe and the United States to date. Results from the trial are expected in the second half of 2019.

ABOUT THERANEXUS



Theranexus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in 2013. It develops drug candidates for the treatment of nervous system diseases. Theranexus identified the key role played by non-neuronal cells (also known as "glial cells") in the body's response to psychotropic drugs (which target the neurons). The company is a pioneer in the design and development of drug candidates affecting the interaction between neurons and glial cells. The unique, patented technology used by Theranexus is designed to improve the efficacy of psychotropic drugs already approved and on the market, by combining them with a glial cell modulator. This strategy of combining its innovations with registered drugs means Theranexus can significantly reduce development time and costs and considerably increase the chance of its drugs reaching the market.

The proprietary, adaptable Theranexus platform can generate different proprietary drug candidates offering high added-value for multiple indications.

Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

More information at: www.theranex



Contacts



THERANEXUS

Thierry Lambert

Chief Financial Officer

investisseurs@theranexus.fr





ACTUS finance & communication

Caroline Lesage / Théo Martin

Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 / +33 (0)1 53 67 36 75

theranexus@actus.fr

FP2COM

Florence Portejoie

Media Relations

+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

[1] https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fneur.2019.00121/full

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF