sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

78,65 Euro		-0,95
-1,19 %
WKN: A2PB32 ISIN: NL0013267909 Ticker-Symbol: AKU1 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
AKZO NOBEL NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AKZO NOBEL NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,45
79,33
08:20
78,50
79,50
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AKZO NOBEL NV
AKZO NOBEL NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AKZO NOBEL NV78,65-1,19 %