

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics NV (STM) released earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $178 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $239 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, STMicroelectronics NV reported adjusted earnings of $178 million or $0.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.7% to $2.08 billion from $2.23 billion last year.



STMicroelectronics NV earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $178 Mln. vs. $257 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.20 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.20 -Revenue (Q1): $2.08 Bln vs. $2.23 Bln last year.



