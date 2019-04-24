sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

DNO ASA: Invitation to First Quarter 2019 Results and Capital Markets Day Presentation

Oslo, 24 April 2019 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, will release its first quarter 2019 interim results to the Oslo Stock Exchange at 8:00 am Oslo time on 8 May 2019.

A management presentation will follow at the Grand Hotel Oslo at Karl Johans gate 31 at 10:00 am. A live webcast will be available on www.dno.noand an archived version of the webcast will be posted on the Company's website.

Following the webcast, additional management presentations will be made as part of the Capital Markets Day from 11:00 am - 12:30 pm at the same location.

To confirm your attendance at the Capital Markets Day portion, please submit your RSVP via email to dno@dno.noby 6 May 2019.

--

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no
Tel: +47 911 57 197

--

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

--

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)