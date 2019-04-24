Centamin PLC Announces Board Committee Changes

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2019 / In accordance with the UKLA Listing Rule 9.6.11R (3), Centamin is pleased to announce the following Board committee changes:

• Dr Sally Eyre, Independent Non-Executive Director, will join the Remuneration Committee, with immediate effect.

• Mark Bankes, Independent Non-Executive Director, will join the Nomination Committee and step down from the Remuneration Committee, with immediate effect.

The Remuneration Committee now comprises of G. Edward Haslam (Chair), Mark Arnesen and Dr Sally Eyre.

The Nomination Committee now comprises of G. Edward Haslam (Chair), Mark Arnesen, Alison Baker and Mark Bankes.

Full Board Committee details including composition can be found on our website: https://www.centamin.com/investors/corporate-governance.

