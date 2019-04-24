sprite-preloader
0,941 Euro		-0,009
-0,93 %
24.04.2019 | 08:08

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Centamin PLC Announces Board Committee Changes

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2019 / In accordance with the UKLA Listing Rule 9.6.11R (3), Centamin is pleased to announce the following Board committee changes:

• Dr Sally Eyre, Independent Non-Executive Director, will join the Remuneration Committee, with immediate effect.

• Mark Bankes, Independent Non-Executive Director, will join the Nomination Committee and step down from the Remuneration Committee, with immediate effect.

The Remuneration Committee now comprises of G. Edward Haslam (Chair), Mark Arnesen and Dr Sally Eyre.

The Nomination Committee now comprises of G. Edward Haslam (Chair), Mark Arnesen, Alison Baker and Mark Bankes.

Full Board Committee details including composition can be found on our website: https://www.centamin.com/investors/corporate-governance.

This announcement contains regulated information.

Enquiries

For further information, please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc

Andrew Pardey, Chief Executive Officer

Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations

alexandra.carse@centamin.je

Buchanan

Bobby Morse

Chris Judd

centamin@buchanan.uk.com

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/542814/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Board-Committee-Changes


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE