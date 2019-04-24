Stockholm, April 24, 2019- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Upsales Technology AB's shares (short name: UPSALE) will commence today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Upsales Technology belongs to the technology sector and is the 18th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Founded in 2003, Upsales Technology develops and sells a cloud based software solution (SaaS) for CRM, marketing automation and analysis. The company's solution helps clients get a better understanding of their sales and marketing efforts, and can help clients understand how a particular marketing activity generates revenue. Upsales Technology's primary target group is small and medium sized businesses. Upsales Technology is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and employs around 40 professionals. "Listing the company I founded 15 years ago is a milestone that everybody at Upsales should be very proud of," said Daniel Wikberg, CEO and Founder of Upsales. "This is also an important step in our international expansion and the accelerated growth journey ahead of us." "We welcome Upsales Technology to Nasdaq First North," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We continue to see an inflow of technology companies leveraging Nasdaq First North as a platform for continued growth, and we look forward to supporting Upsales Technology on its continued journey in the public market." Upsales Technology AB has appointed Erik Penser Bank as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq First North & Nasdaq First North Premier Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic. It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. Nasdaq First North Premier is a segment within Nasdaq First North, designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. Nasdaq First North Premier targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 8 405 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------