Nexstim Oyj: Professor Paul Fitzgerald joins Nexstim's Scientific Advisory Board



Press release, Helsinki, 24 April 2019 at 9.30 am (EET)

Professor Paul Fitzgerald joins Nexstim's Scientific Advisory Board

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO), the targeted neuromodulation company developing and marketing pioneering navigated personalized, non-invasive brain stimulation systems for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), today announces that Professor Paul Fitzgerald MD, PhD, has joined the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.

Paul Fitzgerald is Professor of Psychiatry and Director of the Epworth Centre for Innovation in Mental Health in Melbourne, Australia. He is also Director of Therapeutic Brain Stimulation at the Monash Alfred Psychiatry Research Centre (MAPrc).

Professor Fitzgerald has had an essential pioneering role in the development of brain stimulation-based treatments for psychiatric disorders. He runs a substantive research program across both MAPrc and Epworth Clinic utilizing brain stimulation and neuroimaging techniques including transcranial magnetic stimulation, functional and structural MRI, EEG and near infrared spectroscopy. The program has a special focus on severe or treatment resistant depression.

Professor Fitzgerald has published over 400 papers in a range of peer reviewed journals and been cited over 14,000 times.

Professor Fitzgerald commented: "I am looking forward to helping develop the next generation of rTMS protocols using integrated neuronavigation to guide better targeted therapy."

Nexstim's newly formed Scientific Advisory Board will provide specialist support, advice and guidance to the company as it develops its products and clinical applications. In addition to professor Paul Fitzgerald, the members of the board are professor Linda Carpenter (US), professor Alvaro Pascual-Leone (US) and professor Turo Nurmikko (UK).

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO, Nexstim commented: "Professor Fitzgerald is known globally both for his extensive research in the field of psychiatry and his strong interest in developing and improving the devices used for brain stimulation. We are delighted that he has agreed to join our Scientific Advisory Board. With his unique experience in the field of psychiatry we are confident the Professor Fitzgerald will be able to make a significant contribution to the further development of our unique navigated TMS technology."

---

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com (https://nexstim.com/?no_cache=1) or by contacting:

Nexstim

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO

+44 771 516 3942

martin.jamieson@nexstim.com

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

David Dible/Shabnam Bashir/ Sylvie Berrebi

+44 (0)207 2822949

nexstim@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nexstim

Nexstim is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its world-leading SmartFocus TMS technology, a non-invasive brain stimulation system for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). The Company's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, a highly sophisticated 3D navigation, is the only personalized, navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) approach providing accurate targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain associated with MDD.

Nexstim's NBT system has been launched in the US for the treatment of MDD following clearance from the FDA for marketing and commercial distribution for this indication. The NBT system is CE marked in Europe for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications, based on the same technology. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Finland and Nasdaq First North Sweden.

Professor Paul Fitzgerald joins Nexstim's Scientific Advisory Board (http://hugin.info/138152/R/2242338/884948.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Nexstim Oyj via Globenewswire

