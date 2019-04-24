

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Centamin plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported that the Group's Sukari Gold Mine produced 116,183 ounces of gold in the first quarter, above the forecast of 105,000 - 115,000 ounces. On a year-over-year comparison, total gold production were down 7% in the first-quarter for the Sukari Gold Mine.



The Group said it is on track and reiterated annual guidance for 2019: gold production of 490,000 - 520,000 ounces, at cash costs of US$675-725 per ounce produced and an AISC of US$890-950 per ounce sold.



Andrew Pardey, CEO, said: 'We have made a solid start, delivering Q1 ahead of expectations. The company is on track to deliver annual production and cost guidance for 2019. A stronger second half for the year is forecast, delivering approximately 55% of the annual production guidance during second half 2019.'



