

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch brewer Heineken N.V. (HKHHF.PK) reported Wednesday that its net profit for the first quarter of 2019 rose to 299 million euros from 260 million euros in the previous-year quarter.



Consolidated beer volume for the first quarter increased 4.3 percent organically, with growth in all regions.



Heineken volume grew 8.3 percent organically in the first quarter, with double-digit growth in Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe, and the Americas. The main markets contributing with double digit growth included Brazil, South Africa, Russia, China, the UK, Nigeria, Mexico, Romania and Germany.



Looking ahead, Heineken said its outlook for 2019 remains unchanged. The company expects its operating profit (beia) to grow by mid-single digit on an organic basis.



