Lak Loi and Vahid Shirani Join as Vice Presidents of Sell-Side OMS Business Development

FlexTrade (@FlexTrade), the global leader in cross-asset execution and order management systems, today announced the appointments of Lak Loi and Vahid Shirani as co-heads of sell-side OMS business development for the EMEA region. Based in the company's London office, both Loi and Shirani will be responsible for strengthening and expanding the company's sell-side OMS solutions into the EMEA region.

"I am pleased to welcome Lak and Vahid to the global OMS team and the FlexTrade office in London," said Rajiv Kedia, FlexTrade's Principal and Associate Founder. "Considering the changes and opportunities that have been occurring in the sell-side OMS market, it became paramount for us to expand our presence in EMEA with a more regional focus on local firms in addition to global installations. With the appointments of Loi and Shirani, FlexTrade is well positioned to improve our business development, client services and support for the OMS space across EMEA

Both Lak Loi and Vahid Shirani come to FlexTrade with more than 25 years of combined experience in equities and derivatives trading technology.

Since 1997 Loi has worked in London and on Wall Street as an equity trading systems consultant with an array of investment firms (HSBC, Santander, Barclays) and technology providers (Bloomberg and Fidessa). "This is a very exciting time in the equities trading systems space," said Loi. "The OMS market has really opened up for FlexTrade, and customers are looking for alternate solutions which offer a fresh new vendor experience with more customer control, a fixed cost base, tailored solutions, and a quick turnaround time and global support, which is what we are best at and why we're called 'FLEX' Trade."

Vahid Shirani comes to FlexTrade after more than eight years working with Fidessa in various roles for their equity and derivatives trading platforms. According to Shirani: "I am very pleased to be joining FlexTrade, especially at this specific time. With the OMS market changing globally, the adaptability of FlexTrade's solutions puts us in a good position to offer prospects a customizable platform to address their changing needs on demand."

FlexTrade is likewise pleased to announce it was recently named Best Sell-Side Automated Trading Platform for the third consecutive year by Waters Technology. Lak and Vahid accepted the award on behalf of the company.

To find out more about FlexTrade's trading solutions, please contact us at sales_eu@flextrade.com

About FlexTrade Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1996, FlexTrade Systems is the industry pioneer and global leader in broker-neutral execution management and order management trading systems for foreign exchange, equities, options, futures and fixed income. FlexTRADER, our flagship platform for algorithmic trading, is widely viewed as unique in the industry for its combined high performance and multi-asset capability. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, FlexTrade has an institutional client base spanning 45 countries and includes many of the largest hedge funds, asset managers, commodity trading advisors, investment banks and institutional brokers. For more information, visit FlexTrade Systems at www.flextrade.com.

