The InterCannAlliance Partners with Cannvas MedTech to bring cannabis best practices to African Governmental Leaders

Canadian leader in patient education joins the InterCannAlliance Symposium along with Deputy Ministers from Liberia and Zimbabwe

VICTORIA FALLS, Zimbabwe, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Frontier Data, a tech-based data and analytics multinational firm providing business intelligence reporting to the global cannabis industry, inducts Cannvas MedTech as its newest partner in bringing the InterCannAlliance's (ICA) best practices and lessons learned to the emerging African cannabis market.

On May 24-25th, The InterCannAlliance Africa Symposium will host the region's first high-level closed-door symposium in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. Leading Canadian medical consumer platform, Cannvas MedTech, along with 7 other leaders of the global cannabis market, will engage in a discussion on the socioeconomic impact of cannabis legalization in and across Africa with regional governmental leaders such as the Deputy Ministers of Health from Liberia (Norwu Howard) and members of the Zimbabwean Ministries.

"I am looking forward to attending New Frontier Data's Socio-Economic Study symposium in May," states the Honorable Norwu Howard, Deputy Minister of Health of Liberia, "and hearing about their work for the Government of Zimbabwe and Africa. The Office of the Ministry of Health of Liberia stands ready to learn more about the fiscal impact on the issues that may benefit Liberia's overall Healthcare system and our pro-poor agenda."

"We are pleased to join New Frontier Data and the InterCannAlliance in this groundbreaking event. We are eager to support African nations and global cannabis stakeholders as they develop ways to serve the growing medical cannabis community and provide resources for continuous patient education," says Shawn Moniz, CEO of Cannvas MedTech.

"As we can see from the recent announcement of Uganda positioning to export medical cannabis to Canada and Germany, it is clear that Africa will begin to play an increasingly important role in the import and export of cannabis and/or hemp throughout Europe and possibly even North America," added Giadha Aguirre de Carcer, Founder and CEO of New Frontier Data.

Please email contact@InterCannAlliance.com to request an invitation to ICA Africa or for more information. For more information on the InterCannAlliance, visit www.intercannalliance.com.

About New Frontier Data:

New Frontier Data is an independent, technology-driven, multinational data and analytics firm, providing business intelligence and risk management to cannabis industry stakeholders worldwide. New Frontier Data's reports and data have been cited in over 80 countries to inform industry leaders. Founded in 2014, New Frontier Data is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with additional offices in Denver, CO, and London, UK.

New Frontier Data does not take a position on the merits of cannabis legalization. For more information about New Frontier Data, please visit: http://www.NewFrontierData.com.

About Cannvas MedTech:

Cannvas MedTech delivers deeper insights into consumer behavior through cannabis analytics, and its Cannvas.Me digital cannabis education platform features accessible and evidence-based learning resources for consumers curious about the potential health benefits of cannabis. https://www.cannvas.com/