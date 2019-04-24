Percona Names Martin James Vice President of Sales EMEA & APAC

James Brings Over 25 Years of Sales Management Experience to Percona

RALEIGH, N.C., April 24, 2019, a leader in open source database software and services, has named Martin James vice president of sales for the EMEA and APAC regions. With more than 25 years of experience building and leading sales teams in Europe, James will be responsible for the entire Percona EMEA sales operation, including direct sales, business development and partner channels.



Prior to joining Percona, James was the regional vice president of Northern Europe for open source database vendor DataStax (the company behind Cassandra), where he led the enterprise sales, business development and partner management teams; helped grow the business by significant double digit growth year-over-year; and was an author and spokesperson for DataStax in various publications, including Forbes and ITProPortal. Prior to DataStax, James was a sales director at Pitney Bowes Software, where he built a team of data management sales specialists across EMEA, growing revenue in the region five fold from 2014 to 2016. Prior to Pitney Bowes, James held executive and director-level sales positions at Talend, DataSynapse, OpenPages, Sonic Software and Candle Corporation.

James lives in Windsor, England, is a keen sportsman and includes exercising cavalry horses in Windsor Great Park as one of his passions. He has a B.Sc. (Hons) degree in Materials Science & Engineering from Surrey University.

Quotes

Peter Zaitsev, Co-founder and CEO of Percona

"We are extremely pleased to have Martin join our team. His experience building and managing sales teams across Europe, including for three open source software companies, provides the insight and on-the-ground expertise we need to accelerate our growth in this region."

Martin James, Vice President of Sales EMEA

"As the recent surge of MongoDB and PostgreSQL have demonstrated, a massive market opportunity for open source database solutions is being fueled by the migration to the cloud and the digital transformation strategies enterprises are now employing. I look forward to helping Percona take advantage of its unique ability to support companies in managing their complex hybrid open source database environments."

