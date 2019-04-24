Weekend Unlimited Inc.: Weekend Unlimited Provides Investment Update

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2019 / Weekend Unlimited Inc. ('Weekend' or the 'Company') (CSE: POT - FSE: 0OS1 - OTCQB: WKULF) is providing background information on recent events.

All cannabis licenses issued in Jamaica are required to be held in part by a Jamaican resident. The Company's local partner, Yohan Chin, one of the 3 individuals from Jamaica who started the project and then sold it to the Company, has been reported kidnapped in Trinidad and held for ransom by people allegedly connected to illegal drug trade. While Weekend remains primarily concerned with the safe return of Mr. Chin, the totality of circumstances are in no way congruent with the overall values of the Company.

Based on the circumstances, recognizing that some facts remain unsubstantiated, Weekend has determined that this investment is not one that either fits the Company's risk profile or the image it wants to portray.

Consequently, the Company is taking swift action to cease any further development funding to this business asset and arranging for the return from the vendors of approximately 30 million shares currently held in escrow. We firmly believe this decision best serves the interests of our shareholders and furthermore upholds the values of this Company that are evident in the exciting opportunities of our remaining investments/subsidiaries.

Weekend is entering into an exciting time with go to market strategies ready for launch, which should lead to significant revenue generation. As we move into this phase of our business, it is of absolute importance that we demonstrate integral values that present and future shareholders appreciate.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Chris Backus, Director

Telephone: 1 (236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656

E-mail: IR@weekendunlimited.com

About Weekend Unlimited Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational cannabis company. The company is developing premium products designed to deliver life's highs, anytime, anywhere. With U.S. operations based in, or being negotiated in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, and Washington, international presence in Canada and Jamaica, and a unique entertainment and education division (Weekend Live!), Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define recreational cannabis. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

