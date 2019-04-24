

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer price inflation slowed for a seventh straight month to a thirteen-month low in March, data from Statistics Finland on Wednesday.



The producer price index climbed 2.3 percent year-on-year in March, after a 3.0 percent rise in February.



The latest reading was the slowest since February 2018, when inflation was 2.2 percent.



The increase in the producer prices for manufactured products was due to rise in prices of pulp, paper, paperboard and cardboard, oil products and electricity from March 2018.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices held steady in March, after edging up 0.1 percent each in February and January.



The export price index and the import prices rose 1.8 percent each annually in March. On a monthly basis, import prices and export prices rose 0.2 percent each.



