

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer confidence decreased for the third straight month in April to its lowest level in nearly three years, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 1.5 in April from 2.3 in March. That was the lowest reading since July 2016, when it was zero.



The business confidence index rose to 15.1 in April from 14.7 in the previous month.



The economic sentiment index increased to 12.3 in April from 12.2 in the prior month.



The industrial confidence indicator rose to 0.3 in April from minus 1.3 in March. Meanwhile, measures of confidence in construction and trade fell to 3.0 and 11.7, respectively.



