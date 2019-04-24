Modern card issuing leader announces new digital banking solution, alongside partnerships with Morning, YAPEAL and Aplazame

Marqeta, the global standard in modern card issuing, announced today it has launched a new digital banking solution for European fintech innovators, with three customers already signed on to use it: digital banks Morning and YAPEAL and point-of-sale lender Aplazame.

These first three customers represent a strong endorsement for the appeal of Marqeta's open API card issuing technology across Europe, representing fintech innovators from France (Morning), Spain (Aplazame) and Switzerland (YAPEAL). They also show the broad use cases of Marqeta's solutions in Europe, with this first crop of customers working across digital banking, mobile payments and point-of-sale financing.

Marqeta's European Digital Banking solution helps customers build, test and continuously refine new features in a developer sandbox, allowing them to build unique solutions that integrate with existing systems and software. It supports instantly issued virtual cards and offers advanced spend controls to engage users and grow card use. Marqeta's platform and its feature-rich APIs are highly configurable and scalable, and allow Marqeta partners to access actionable, real-time transaction data to drive program improvements.

Marqeta's global vision and European expansion

"We see the UK and Europe as a key market as we continue to expand our global footprint and the first step in a much larger international expansion," said Ian Johnson, Head of European Growth at Marqeta. "The UK and Europe have a thriving ecosystem of challenger banks and financial services startups that have already had a lot of success in the market. To be able to bring on customers of this caliber is true validation of the global possibilities of modern card issuing and our technology platform."

Founded in Oakland, California in 2010, the Marqeta platform is used by the world's leading innovators to drive new modes of commerce through modern card issuing -- helping them easily issue highly configurable physical, virtual or tokenized payment cards, as well as authorize transactions and manage payment operations. Marqeta sees modern card issuing as a $45 trillion addressable opportunity, with Europe ahead of the curve globally in adopting new payments technology and digital banking services. According to Marqeta research, Europeans are 2.5 times more likely than someone in the United States to already be using a digital bank.

What Marqeta's European customers think about Marqeta's digital banking solution

"Morning is currently issuing cards for our mobile banking application Morning Pay," said Frédéric Senan, CEO of Morning. "Partnering with Marqeta would enable us to strengthen our real-time core banking platform in order to keep on providing cutting edge services for our B2C customers and for our B2B clients as well."

"As we prepare YAPEAL for its launch in-market in mid-2019, we've taken an API-based, cloud native and technical focus to building a modern private account and card payment product. Marqeta fits perfectly into this strategy and mindset and keeps us legacy free," says Daniel Capraro, YAPEAL co-founder and CPO. "With the lean processing powers of Marqeta, our product development will profit and we can be as agile as possible. We strongly believe in the modern core of Marqeta technology and that it will empower many of our future plans."

About Marqeta

Marqeta is the global standard for modern card issuing, providing the most advanced infrastructure and tools for building highly configurable payment cards. With its open API, the Marqeta platform is designed for innovators who want a simplified way of managing payment programs so that they can create world-class experiences and power new modes of commerce. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California. For more information, visit www.marqeta.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

