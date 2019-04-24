QTUM: Qtum Launches Enterprise Blockchain Solution-Unita

SHANGHAI, China, April 24, 2019, the open-source public blockchain platform, launched Unita, a blockchain protocol designed for enterprises. Unita securely stores data, utilizes existing developer tools and automates information transfer processes for businesses at a groundbreaking speed of 10,000 transactions per second.



Unita's flexibility allows a wide population of developers to use common tools to solve the biggest problems businesses face when considering adopting blockchain technology, including consumer data regulations and verification. Unita takes advantage of an innovative, unique, and scalable consensus algorithm, SCAR , that allows parameter adjustments to take place on the blockchain. The dynamic nature of SCAR saves substantial amounts of disk space, bandwidth, and other network resources.

Miguel Palencia, Chief Information Officer of the Qtum Foundation, said: "Speed and customization are two of the main barriers for enterprises looking to adopt blockchain technology. By bridging a novel, scalable consensus algorithm with smart contract technology and tools familiar to developers, we strive to make blockchain accessible for enterprises to easily and effectively deploy."

Unita features seamless one-click deployment, cross-chain trading, data management, and additional modules that will assist enterprise clients in their need to process millions of transactions per day. With the upcoming Canal and DDAO protocol update, Unita will provide enterprises with secure, cross-chain and decentralized data storage solutions. Users will be able to store private data on their permissioned Unita chain and then transfer necessary data to Qtum's public network.

