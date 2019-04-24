Emaar Hospitality Group to Open 5 New Hotels in Dubai This Year

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure business of global developer Emaar Properties, will open four new hotels in Dubai under its premium luxury Address Hotels + Resorts and upscale lifestyle Vida Hotels and Resorts, this year. Further, Rove Hotels, the joint venture of Emaar Properties and Meraas, will open a new hotel, adding to the contemporary midscale hotel choices in the city.

Two hotels will open under Address Hotels + Resorts - both in Downtown Dubai: Address Fountain Views and Address Sky View. The new hotels to open under Vida Hotels and Resorts are Vida The Hills and Vida Harbour Point. The new Rove Hotels property is Rove At The Park. All the hotels have commenced online booking.

Chris Newman, Chief Operating Officer of Emaar Hospitality Group, said, "The five new hotel openings further cement our competencies as the leading homegrown hospitality provider, welcoming visitors from around the world with a diverse portfolio of hotels that meet their lifestyle aspirations. The new hotels also strengthen our role as the Official Hospitality & Hotel Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai."

Featuring 193 hotel rooms and suites, Address Fountain Views is a visually striking three-tower offering mesmerising views of Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Fountain and direct access to The Dubai Mall through a link bridge. Address Sky View has two resplendent towers linked by a masterly designed Sky Bridge. Also located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, the hotel has 169 rooms overlooking the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Vida Harbour Point is a new haven in Dubai Creek Harbour, the six square kilometre mega-development just 10 minutes from the Dubai International Airport and features 275 rooms. An elegant, 157-room upscale lifestyle hotel, Vida The Hills is situated in the tranquil Emirates Hills neighbourhood, only 10 minutes walking distance from the city's leading golf course - Emirates Golf Club and Address Montgomerie.

Rove At The Park is located within Dubai Parks and Resorts, home to three world-class theme parks, as well as a water park. It has 579 comfortably-sized rooms of which many are interconnecting, perfect for families.

Emaar Hospitality Group will be showcasing its portfolio of operational and upcoming projects in the UAE and international markets at the Arabian Travel Market, the region's leading travel industry event.

