Atos International: Atos named a leader in SAP HANA and S/4HANA Services by NelsonHall

Paris, April 24, 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces that it has been identified as a 'Leader' by global research and advisory firm NelsonHall in its latest Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for SAP HANA and S/4HANA services.



The report cites Atos' strengths, including a significant organizational focus on growing HANA and S/4HANA, broad geographic delivery footprint, clearly defined target verticals and geographies, assets incorporating innovative offerings like SAP Leonardo and SAP Cloud Platform and its Breakthrough Partnership with Google Cloud to drive S/4HANA on the cloud.

Atos SAP HANA and S/4HANAsolutions and services span the continuing management and rationalization of existing SAP instances while maintaining focus of the critical shift to HANA.

SAP Consulting and Digital transformation (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-business-accelerators/consulting-digital-transformation) - preparing a practical roadmap with clearly defined business benefits and technical definition

- preparing a practical roadmap with clearly defined business benefits and technical definition SAP Cloud Platform (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-business-accelerators/sap-cloud-platform) - enhancing SAP Digital Core with agility and taking full advantage of mobility, social, analytics and IOT.

- enhancing SAP Digital Core with agility and taking full advantage of mobility, social, analytics and IOT. SAP Application Management (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-business-accelerators/sap-app-centre) - application transformation, development and ongoing management of SAP landscape.

- application transformation, development and ongoing management of SAP landscape. Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud for SAP (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-business-accelerators/orchestrated-hybrid-cloud-sap-sap-basis-operations) - Modernize SAP landscapes on Atos Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud.

- Modernize SAP landscapes on Atos Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud. New dimension Infrastructure (https://atos.net/en/products/integrated-systemsbullsequana-for-sap-hana) - most powerful and scalable SAP HANA solution on the market developed by Atos. Certified up to 16TB and 16CPU

Commenting on the research, David McIntire, IT Services Research Director at NelsonHall, said: "Atos' position as a Leader in NelsonHall's SAP HANA and S/4HANA services NEAT evaluation is driven by its capabilities to provide end to end services, support client adoption of S/4HANA in the cloud and its ability to leverage analytics and IoT to deliver business cases that drive adoption of HANA and S/4HANA."

Elaborating on Atos' role as a leader in SAP HANA and S/4HANA services, Sean Narayanan, Atos Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Business Platforms & Solutions said: "We are delighted to be recognized as a global Leader in SAP HANA and S/4HANA services. SAP HANA has been at the core of our growth strategy since 2016 with the commitment to our clients to deliver business outcomes and an excellent user experience through our proven delivery methodologies and best-in class service management."

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 120,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions through its Digital Transformation Factory, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across all business sectors. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, Unify and Worldline. Atos is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in IT and business services. NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors





