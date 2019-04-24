Invesco Markets III Plc - Announcement re: Cancellation of Listing

INVESCO MARKETS III PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

("Invesco" or the "Company")

Cancellation of listing

Invesco wish to announce that they have applied to the London Stock Exchange to delist the following sub-funds of the Company from the premium segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF (LEI: 549300NGJ4YX93REZW21) Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Mid-Small UCITS ETF (LEI: 54930096D1FYHDCL6O43) Invesco Dynamic US Market UCITS ETF (LEI: 549300NJ3U88DMVICM41) Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF (LEI: 549300G3HDTLNIY9YW25) Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 UCITS ETF (LEI: 549300PHVFH9SYW0MG58) Invesco FTSE RAFI UK 100 UCITS ETF (LEI: 5493000LTU3R9EI32S64) Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF (LEI: 549300089ITTOMZ12W48) Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF (LEI: 5493000PF8DBJC4E7324)

Application has been made for the sub-funds to be removed from the Official List and the Financial Conduct Authority has agreed that the cancellation will take effect from 8.00am on 24 April 2019. For the avoidance of doubt, the sub-funds will be primarily listed on Euronext Dublin and therefore the shares will continue to be traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

For additional information, please contact:

Invesco EMEA ETF Legal

Legaletf@invesco.com

+44 20 8538 4900