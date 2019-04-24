Utility SaskPower has closed the request for qualification phase for a 10 MW plant which prompted 22 applications from 13 companies. The province wants 60 MW of renewables by 2021. The tender for a first PV plant of the same size was finalized by SaskPower in June.Canadian utility SaskPower has announced it is accepting proposals for a 10 MW solar project in the province of Saskatchewan. The company said it is moving forward with the request for proposal phase of the competition, having finalized the request for qualification step, which attracted 22 applications from 13 pre-qualified developers. ...

