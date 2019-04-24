Riga, Latvia, 2019-04-24 11:26 CEST -- ISIN code of the security LV0000570166 ------------------------------------------------------------ Date of non-competitive auction 24.04.2019 ------------------------------------------------------------ Settlement date 26.04.2019 ------------------------------------------------------------ Maturity date 02.11.2023 ------------------------------------------------------------ Supply value for non-competitive auction (EUR) Not set ------------------------------------------------------------ Fixed yield rate set by State Treasury (%) 0.339 ------------------------------------------------------------ Price of one security (% from nominal value) 100.960563 ------------------------------------------------------------ Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. At the end of 2018 the outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities was 1.13 billion EUR. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.