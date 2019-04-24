Riga, Latvia, 2019-04-24 11:24 CEST -- ISIN code of the security LV0000570166 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of competitive multi-price auction 24.04.2019 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Settlement date 26.04.2019 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date 02.11.2023 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Supply value for competitive multi-price auction (EUR) 24 000 000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total value bid at competitive multi-price auction (EUR) 168 390 000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total value placed via competitive multi-price auction (EUR) 24 000 000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of participants at competitive multi-price auction 4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum admissible yield as specified by State Treasury (%) 0.450 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fixed income (coupon) rate (%) 0.500 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average volume-weighted and top bid yield in executed bids (%) 0.339 and 0.340 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. At the end of 2018 the outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities was 1.13 billion EUR. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.