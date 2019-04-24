Lifestyle Flooring Launches Its Own Line of Engineered and Solid Wood Flooring

LEEDS, England, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle Flooring UK, a provider of flooring and flooring accessories, has launched a line of solid and engineered wood floors under the Linton collection. This flooring range will be available for contract and domestic customers throughout the UK.

With over 25 years of experience in the flooring industry, Lifestyle Flooring UK aims to offer a product designed with in-depth knowledge of its customers' needs and a vast professional network, all of which are factors that have gone into the making of the new range.

Lifestyle Flooring UK will provide a solid flooring range and engineered wood floors designed to exude a timeless appeal. The hardwood flooring range will feature popular and exotic wood species.

Key Features:

Engineered wood floors will be available in an array of wood species

The Linton range brings a lively, fresh and timeless beauty to commercial and residential spaces

Linton's engineered floors are kiln-dried and undergo advanced surface treatments

A multi-layer structure makes the floors exceptionally strong, stable and durable. As a result, these floors can be used for areas that see heavy traffic and intense use

The floors do not expand or shrink to the degree that solid wood floors do when exposed to temperature changes. Therefore, Linton engineered floors can be used in areas such as kitchens, bathrooms and conservatories where seasonal temperature variations can affect solid wood floors

Lifestyle Flooring UK hopes that their floors, if maintained the right way, will add significant value to a property. "Lifestyle Flooring UK has grown 500% in one year. We constantly strive to ensure we provide our UK customers the cheapest flooring now and especially after Brexit. We also constantly challenge price fixing that is unfortunately carried out by the majority of the larger flooring brands. We buy in bulk from manufacturers and wholesalers to maintain our discounted prices and offer the consumer the very best deal," said Yarl Christie, Managing Director of Lifestyle Flooring UK.

For more information visit Lifestyle Flooring UK online stores.

Lifestyle Flooring UK specialise in a wide range of engineered wood flooring, solid wood flooring, laminate, carpets and luxury vinyl tiles at considerably competitive prices. Lifestyle Flooring UK has a showroom in Leeds and offers delivery across the whole of the UK and Europe.

Contact: Gareth Murchie, 0113-320-0223

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876473/Linton_Flooring.jpg