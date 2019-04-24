

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Wednesday amid concerns that China will reduce its economic stimulus following some signs of stabilization in the world's second-largest economy.



Meanwhile, on the data front, U.K. government borrowing was the lowest in 17 years in the financial year ended March 31, and exceeded the official forecast, the Office for National Statistics said.



The public borrowing in the latest full financial year from April 2018 to March 2019 was GBP 24.7 billion, which was GBP 17.2 billion less than in the previous year.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 26 points or 0.34 percent at 7,497 after climbing 0.9 percent in the previous session to hit a six-month high.



Centamin jumped more than 9 percent after reporting better-than-expected gold output for the first quarter.



Insurer Aviva shed 0.6 percent after announcing a set of management changes.



Building materials group CRH edged down slightly. After reporting a positive start to the year, the company said it would expand its share-buyback program by 350 million euros ($393.2 million).



Miner Antofagasta declined half a percent. The company backed its guidance after reporting a 23 percent rise in first-quarter copper production.



Associated British Foods rallied 2.4 percent. The company backed its FY19 view after reporting a 15 percent fall in first-half profit before tax.



