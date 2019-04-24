

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.55 billion, or $5.91 per share. This compares with $1.31 billion, or $4.99 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Anthem, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.58 billion or $6.03 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $24.67 billion from $22.54 billion last year.



Anthem, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.58 Bln. vs. $1.42 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $6.03 vs. $5.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.86 -Revenue (Q1): $24.67 Bln vs. $22.54 Bln last year.



