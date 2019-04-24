

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Corning (OC) reported earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $44 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $92 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $60 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $1.67 billion from $1.69 billion last year.



Owens Corning earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $60 Mln. vs. $92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.54 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q1): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year.



