Escondido, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2019) - MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC. (OTCQB: MCOA) ("MCOA" or the "Company"), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Edward Manolos as an independent director.

Mr. Manolos is one of the most accomplished pioneers in the medical marijuana industry, having opened the very first medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles County in 2004 called CMCA. He is also credited with starting Los Angeles' first medical marijuana farmers' market referred to as "The California Heritage Market," which attracted local and international media attention. Mr. Manolos has been a member of the Company's Strategic Advisory Board since 2016.

Donald Steinberg, Chief Executive Office of Marijuana Company of America, stated, "Appointing Edward, a seasoned veteran of the cannabis industry, to our Board of Directors strategically positions us to launch our cannabis division. His expertise in obtaining cannabis licenses, cannabis cultivation, and the distribution of finished products is crucial to the development of our new subsidiary, Viva Buds, and any future projects involved in this evolving industry."

Mr. Manolos has served as the founder of many successful companies, such as Everest Biosynthesis Group and Natural Plant Extracts USA (NPE), a leading cannabis manufacturer, distributor and retail delivery company that holds multiple licenses involved in the sector.

Mr. Manolos has provided consulting services to several companies and has helped them obtain marijuana retail and production licenses in California and Washington, including Cannabis Strategic Ventures. He graduated from the University of California, Riverside, with a double major in computer science and business management.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation that participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART," which targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreational use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

About Our hempSMART Products Containing CBD

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized CBD as a safe and effective drug for any indication. Our products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp are not marketed or sold based upon claims that their use is safe and effective treatment for any medical condition as drugs or dietary supplements subject to the FDA's jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-12G, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

