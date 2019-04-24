

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $863 million, or $5.06 per share. This compares with $840 million, or $4.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.5% to $8.19 billion from $6.74 billion last year.



Northrop Grumman Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $863 Mln. vs. $840 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.06 vs. $4.79 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $8.19 Bln vs. $6.74 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $18.90 - $19.30 Full year revenue guidance: $34 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX