SoftServe Opens Internet of Things Laboratory at King Danylo University

New laboratory supports understanding and experience in IoT innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announces through its partnership with Ivano-Frankivsk IT cluster members the opening of an Internet of Things Laboratory at King Danylo University in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine.

The laboratory will facilitate instruction on the basics of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and development methods, including simple controller and sensor set based solutions, Raspberry Pi and Arduino microcontrollers usage, cloud technology implementation, and high-level programming. The laboratory is a new platform expected to boost a wave of local IT development in Ivano-Frankivsk and foster hands-on experience for students studying IT specialties.

"The IT industry evolves rapidly in Ukraine, and the number of technology professionals is increasing constantly. Our priority is to capture and inspire the next generation of highly-qualified and skilled specialists to meet the ever-growing demand," said Lyubomyr Khodak, director of SoftServe Development Center in Ivano-Frankivsk and Head of Ivano-Frankivsk IT Cluster. "Through our IoT Laboratory at King Danylo University we will convey to our youth that IT goes far beyond routine coding and that the opportunities for establishing and pursuing careers in this field are virtually unlimited."

SoftServe also opened a robotics laboratory at Ivan Franko Lviv National University in January 2019. These laboratories are aimed at helping students gain a better understanding of the IT industry and obtain industry experience as they become future innovators.

