Mittwoch, 24.04.2019

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,77 Euro		-0,21
-0,96 %
WKN: 871028 ISIN: ES0130670112 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
24.04.2019 | 13:01
International Endesa B.V. (IE BV) Has Published the Annual Report 2018

AMSTERDAM, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Endesa B.V. (IE BV) has published the annual report 2018. During 2018, IE BV earned a net income of 0.72 MM Euros, mainly due to its ordinary financial activities. The Company performed the management and administration activities on its financial assets and liabilities, including ECP Programme, MTN Programme, intercompany loans, credit lines and financial derivatives. The annual report 2018 can be viewed and downloaded at the following link:
http://www.endesa.com/EN/ACCIONISTAS/RENTAFIJA/RENTAFIJA/estadosfinancieros


