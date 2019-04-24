

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) announced, for 2019, the company increased 2019 MTM-adjusted EPS in a range of $18.90 to $19.30, from previous guidance range of $18.50 to $19.00. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $18.96, for the fiscal year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the first-quarter, earnings per share increased 6 percent, to $5.06. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $4.58 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the first-quarter, sales were up 22 percent to $8.2 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX