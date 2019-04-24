

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.41 billion, or $7.15 per share. This compares with $1.17 billion, or $5.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Biogen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.37 billion or $6.98 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $3.49 billion from $3.13 billion last year.



Biogen Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.37 Bln. vs. $1.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $6.98 vs. $6.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.84 -Revenue (Q1): $3.49 Bln vs. $3.13 Bln last year.



