

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer price inflation rose in March to a three-month high, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index climbed 1.5 percent year-on-year in March, following a 0.8 percent rise in February.



Excluding energy prices, the producer prices rose 0.8 percent in March, same as in February.



Energy prices increased 4.5 percent annually in March, after a 0.9 percent rise in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, the producer prices held steady in March, same as in February.



In the first quarter, producer price inflation slowed to 1.1 percent from 3.0 percent in the previous quarter.



