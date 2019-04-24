

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $162 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $289 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.1% to $1.74 billion from $1.38 billion last year.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $162 Mln. vs. $289 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.03 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.05 -Revenue (Q1): $1.74 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $7.7 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX