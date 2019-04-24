

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $401 million, or $2.19 per share. This compares with $361 million, or $2.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, DTE Energy Co reported adjusted earnings of $374 million or $2.05 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $374 Mln. vs. $342 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.05 vs. $1.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.96



