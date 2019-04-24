

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) reported a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $4.1 billion, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $4.7 billion, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $44.8 billion from $38.0 billion last year.



AT&T Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.86 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q1): $44.8 Bln vs. $38.0 Bln last year.



